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Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara paddler Payas strikes team gold at Commonwealth meet

Chitkara paddler Payas strikes team gold at Commonwealth meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Payas Jain after winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships-2026 in New Delhi.
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Indian paddler Payas Jain, a student of Chitkara University, won the gold medal in the men’s team event at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships-2026 in New Delhi.

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India defeated England 3-0 in the semifinal before overcoming Malaysia 3-2 in a thrilling final. In the men’s singles, top-seeded Manush Shah was pushed to six games by Australia’s Aditya Sareen. Manush regained control in the closing stages to seal an 11-6 11-8 2-11 13-15 11-8 11-5 victory.

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In an all-Indian clash, Payas defeated Harmeet Desai 8-11 12-10 12-14 12-10 11-6 11-9. In the pre-quarterfinals, Payas ousted Josh Shao Han Chua of Singapore 9-11 11-7 7-11 11-9 11-4 11-9.

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Ankur Bhattacharjee had to dig deep to beat Australia’s Nicholas Wen Zheng Lum 7-11 15-13 10-12 11-5 11-9 11-9. Manav Thakkar sealed India’s sweep after recovering from a slow start against England’s Connor Alexander Green. Manav won the match 5-11 11-8 13-11 11-8 11-6.

The men’s team event featured 23 teams representing Commonwealth nations.

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“Payas Jain’s achievement marks another proud international sporting milestone for Chitkara University and Indian table tennis. In January, the MBA first-year student won the mixed doubles and men’s doubles titles at the WTT Feeder Vadodara-2026 Table Tennis Tournament. He also won a silver medal in the men’s singles event,” said Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of the university.

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