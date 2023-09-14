Chitkara to face St Xavier’s in final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Chitkara International School, Sector 25, will face the hosts, St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, in the boys’ u-17 final of the six-a-side football tournament.

In the first semifinal, which was played today, Chitkara School defeated St John’s School, Sector 26, in a tie-break finish match. The side recorded a 3-2 win over their rivals after playing a 1-1 draw in the stipulated time. Divjot put the side ahead in the 23rd minute, while Aneesh levelled for the Sector 26 team in the 25th minute. St Xavier’s won the second semi by recording a 4-0 win over St Kabir School, Sector 26. Amit scored two goals, while Ujjwal added one to the winning tally. St Kabir’s Shabad scored an own goal to make it 4-0. In the boys’ u-13 league, St Xavier’s defeated AKSIPS 2-0 as Naman scored both the goals. Chitkara International played a goalless draw against St Kabir School, while St Xavier’s School, Zirakpur, defeated Kids-R-Kids, Sector 42, by a solitary goal. Arsh Kapoor scored the only goal. St Kabir lads defeated St Xavier’s Mohali 2-0 as Gurbant and Krishav scored one each, while the hosts defeated S. Xavier’s Zirakpur 5-0 as Rishit scored a brace, while Shiven, Jaskirat and Tanush added one each to the tally.

#Football