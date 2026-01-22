Chitkara University, University of Maryland USA partner for urban revamp project in Chandigarh

Chitkara School of Planning and Architecture and School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, University of Maryland, USA, joined hands to organise a Collaborative Winter School, from January 5 to 21, at Chitkara University.

Advertisement

The school, titled “The Chandigarh Urban Redevelopment Project with Special Focus on the Heart of the City: Sector 17, Chandigarh,” comprised two weeks of intensive site visits and studio-based design exercises, culminating in student presentations.

Advertisement

A total of 10 students from University of Maryland, USA, and 12 students from Chitkara University carried out on-site studies to understand the urban context of Sector 17 and subsequently worked in the design studio to develop innovative redevelopment solutions. The final presentations showcased comprehensive urban design and redevelopment proposals for Sector 17, supported by detailed site analysis, policy review, development strategies, and financial assessments.