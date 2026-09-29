Chitkara varsity students leave for home as classes suspended for a week

A day after Chitkara University suspended classes for a week following protests by students over the alleged death of a fresher, students began leaving for their homes today, with many still seeking clarification from the authorities.

A large number of parents and local guardians were seen outside the main gate to pick up their wards following the announcement made by the university yesterday evening. The police continued to maintain a heavy presence inside and outside the campus, while security arrangements at the main gate were also strengthened.

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University authorities said an investigation was under way to identify those who allegedly spread the rumour on the campus and determine who was involved in the protests. They also said a few outsiders had joined the protest a day earlier, raising the possibility of an element of sabotage.

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The university said students had been asked to leave the campus to allay their parents’ concerns about their safety. In a message to students, the authorities said classes would remain suspended from September 28 to October 4. Placement programmes, however, would continue as scheduled, while regular classes would resume on October 5.

Students, however, alleged that the decision to suspend classes was aimed at bringing the protest to an end and said no clear reason had been given to them for the week-long suspension.

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“No reason for the suspension of classes was given to us and we were abruptly told to leave the campus. The hostel mess has also been closed. The authorities seem to be in a hurry to vacate the hostels,” said an MBA student while leaving the university campus on the Banur-Rajpura Road.

Several students told The Tribune that they believed the suspension was intended to quell the protest.

“The authorities have been completely evasive. When we ask specific questions, there is no reply from their side. Different officials are giving different statements. The CCTV footage of the spot has not been shown to anyone so far. The room where the incident is said to have occurred has been locked,” said another student, requesting anonymity.

Chitkara University spokesperson Dinesh Bali said, “The police are investigating who spread the rumour on the campus and other aspects related to it. No death has taken place on the campus. The university authorities and the police have said this repeatedly, so there is no question of an investigation into the death of a student,” he said.

Bali said classes had been suspended to enable the authorities to get to the bottom of the matter without any disturbance on the campus.

“Every explanation will be given to the students once they rejoin classes. It is also being probed why such an incident took place at two private universities within a very short duration. The element of sabotage is also being investigated,” he said.