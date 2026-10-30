Batting first, Mumbai posted 118/7 in allotted 20 overs. Opener Gautami Naik posted 31 off 22 balls, with four boundaries and one six. Devika Vaidya (24 off 19 balls, with two boundaries) and Shweta Mane (24 off 28 balls, with one boundary) were the other notable scorers for the side. Aardhana Bisht and Tarunika claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Kumari Shibi and Rajni Devi picked one each.

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In reply, local girls achieved 82/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Aardhana (24 off 30 balls, with three boundaries) and Monika Pandey (16) were the only two main scorers for the side. Anuja Patil and Mukta Magre picked two wickets each for the bowling side, while Shradha Pokarkar, Isha Pathare and Devika picked one wicket each.