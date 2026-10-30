DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Chnadigarh's women cricket team falls to Mumbai

Chnadigarh's women cricket team falls to Mumbai

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:29 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement
Chandigarh women’s cricket team went down by 36 runs against Mumbai during the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy match in Surat.

Batting first, Mumbai posted 118/7 in allotted 20 overs. Opener Gautami Naik posted 31 off 22 balls, with four boundaries and one six. Devika Vaidya (24 off 19 balls, with two boundaries) and Shweta Mane (24 off 28 balls, with one boundary) were the other notable scorers for the side. Aardhana Bisht and Tarunika claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Kumari Shibi and Rajni Devi picked one each.

Advertisement

In reply, local girls achieved 82/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Aardhana (24 off 30 balls, with three boundaries) and Monika Pandey (16) were the only two main scorers for the side. Anuja Patil and Mukta Magre picked two wickets each for the bowling side, while Shradha Pokarkar, Isha Pathare and Devika picked one wicket each.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts