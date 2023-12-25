Christmas gifts for poor kids

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Members of the Marthoma Church, Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh, shared the joy and love of Christmas by distributing gifts among underprivileged kids in Panchkula on Sunday.

The initiative was taken by the Edavaka Mission wing of the church under the presidentship of Vicar Rev. Nitin S Cherian. Every year, members of the church distribute needy items among poor kids on Christmas Eve.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula