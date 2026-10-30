The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Northern Region, is set to host the CII Chandigarh Fair 2026 from October 30 to November 2 at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Spread across 16,000 sq metres, the four-day event will feature over 280 exhibitors across seven specialised verticals, including home decor and interiors, lifestyle and wellness, food and beverages, home appliances and smart living, financial services, traditional crafts and automobiles.

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With over 60% of participating exhibitors representing the MSME sector, the fair will also highlight the contribution of small businesses and indigenous enterprises to India’s economic growth.

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Visitors can look forward to an extensive range of festive fashion, home furnishings, handicrafts, gourmet foods, wellness products, smart home solutions and automobiles. The inaugural ceremony will be held from on Friday with Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, and Administrator, Chandigarh, as the chief guest.