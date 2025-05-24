CII hosts technology conference in Chandigarh on future of AI, Web3, enterprise innovation

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) brought together visionaries, technology experts and industry leaders on Friday at its Northern Region Headquarters in Chandigarh for a conference focused on the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web3, and emerging enterprise technologies.

Advertisement

The event featured a series of panel discussions, exclusive dialogues, and networking interactions that explored the digital landscape reshaping industries in Punjab and across India. The focus of the conference was on small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups, and to position Punjab as a future-ready IT and technology hub.

The inaugural panel titled ‘Future of AI, Web3 and Enterprise Tech and Way Forward’ was moderated by Abhinav Bansal, Director – AI and Data, Deloitte. Panellists included Harjeet Gulati (Millipixels Interactive), Komal Sharma Talwar (TT Consultants, XLSCOUT), Rohit Ajmani (Idea Clan), and Puneet Agarwal (AI LifeBOT), who discussed the advancement of AI and decentralised technologies, highlighting their ethical, economic, and strategic implications.

Advertisement

This was followed by an exclusive session where Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Conference Chairman and Managing Director of FINVASIA India Pvt Ltd, engaged in conversation with Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, Cofounder and Global CTO of AA2IT India Pvt Ltd. The two explored the transformative impact of generative AI on industry operations.

Another key session focused on ‘Maximizing SME and Startup Potential Through Cutting-Edge Tech’, moderated by Sanjiv Sethi, Managing Director of Gilard Electronics Pvt Ltd. The discussion featured insights from leaders at SAP India, AWS, CDIL and Deloitte.

Advertisement

The highlight of the evening was a session on ‘Positioning Punjab as India’s Next IT and Technology Hub.’ Speakers included Sarvjeet Singh Virk, CII Mohali Chairman Vivek Kapoor, CII Punjab Chairman Amit Jain and Kamal Kishor Yadav, Administrative Secretary – Industries, Commerce, Investment Promotion and Information Technology (IT), Government of Punjab.

Speaking at the session, KK Yadav emphasised, “Punjab’s IT ambitions are grounded in real capabilities. Through targeted policy, strong talent pipelines, and active industry engagement, we are poised to build a robust digital ecosystem.”