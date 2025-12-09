CII – Young Indians (Yi) Chandigarh Chapter hosts Annual Session 2025

The Young Indians (Yi) Chandigarh Chapter, an integral arm of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), concluded its Annual Session 2025. The event brought together Yi members, partners and key stakeholders to celebrate the chapter’s achievements and reflect on a year marked by impactful initiatives and community-focused action.

Members who made noteworthy contributions to the chapter’s growth were recognised, underscoring Yi Chandigarh’s culture of appreciation and leadership development.

According to a press release, Yi Chair 2025 Vijender Singh reflected on the chapter’s progress, stating: “The year 2025 at Yi was a phenomenal one. We worked in the ecosystem with collaboration, camaraderie and commitment. As a result, Yi Chandigarh is now touching over 10,000 lives in Chandigarh.”

A highlight of the event was the introduction of the Yi Chandigarh Leadership Team for 2026.