CII – Young Indians (Yi) Chandigarh Chapter hosts Annual Session 2025

CII – Young Indians (Yi) Chandigarh Chapter hosts Annual Session 2025

Announces New Leadership for 2026

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:34 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
The Young Indians (Yi) Chandigarh Chapter, an integral arm of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), concluded its Annual Session 2025. The event brought together Yi members, partners and key stakeholders to celebrate the chapter’s achievements and reflect on a year marked by impactful initiatives and community-focused action.

Members who made noteworthy contributions to the chapter’s growth were recognised, underscoring Yi Chandigarh’s culture of appreciation and leadership development.

According to a press release, Yi Chair 2025 Vijender Singh reflected on the chapter’s progress, stating: “The year 2025 at Yi was a phenomenal one. We worked in the ecosystem with collaboration, camaraderie and commitment. As a result, Yi Chandigarh is now touching over 10,000 lives in Chandigarh.”

A highlight of the event was the introduction of the Yi Chandigarh Leadership Team for 2026.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

