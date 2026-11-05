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Home / Chandigarh / CISF detects 'pen knife', spectacle-style scissors in passenger's bag at Chandigarh airport

CISF detects 'pen knife', spectacle-style scissors in passenger's bag at Chandigarh airport

The security-restricted items were removed according to laid-down security procedure, after which passenger was allowed to proceed for flight to Ahmedabad

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:37 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. File photo
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The CISF on Thursday said it detected a ‘pen knife’ and a pair of spectacle-shaped scissors in the baggage of a passenger at the Chandigarh airport which were later removed.

Such sharp objects are prohibited from being carried by passengers in the aircraft under aviation rules worldwide.

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The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said in a post on X that a ‘pen knife’ and a pair of spectacle-shaped scissors were noticed during screening of the baggage of the passenger at the Chandigarh airport.

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“The prohibited items were promptly removed in accordance with established security protocols, ensuring the safety and security of passengers,” it said.

The CISF detected these items in the baggage of a domestic departure passenger at the ‘Domestic Security Hold Area (SHA) at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport.

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In the morning, the passenger, scheduled to travel from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad, presented her belongings for screening.

The CISF personnel deployed on screening duty noticed a suspicious image on the X-ray monitor and identified a pen knife and scissors concealed in an item shaped like a pair of spectacles, a statement said.

CISF personnel removed the security-restricted items according to laid-down security procedure. The passenger was then allowed to proceed for her flight.

The CISF is entrusted with security at the airport.

Screening of passengers and baggage remains the first line of check against prohibited items being carried into the aircraft cabin.

According to the statement, air travellers are requested not to carry knives, scissors or other sharp objects disguised as everyday accessories such as spectacles, pens, keychains or cards.

These items may look harmless or seem like novelty pieces, but they fall under the list of prohibited and restricted items and will be removed at the security checkpoint, the statement added.

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