CISF jawan shoots self

Chandigarh, April 2
A jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reportedly shoot himself with his service rifle around 4 am today. No suicide note was found from the spot. The victim, identified as Naga Arjun (35), was posted at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Sector 1. A native of Karnataka, Naga was allegedly depressed. He shot himself in the neck while he was on duty.
The police were informed and the body was shifted to the mortuary. The police have initiated inquest proceedings at the Sector 3 police station.
