 CISF outclass Royal Air Force 8-3 : The Tribune India

CISF outclass Royal Air Force 8-3

CISF outclass Royal Air Force 8-3

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Vishaleet Singh netted three goals as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) defeated Royal Air Force 8-3 at the 4th Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament being held at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium in 3 BRD Air Force Station here.

Marshal of Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey tourney

Vishaleet scored his first goal in the 12th minute and the remaining two in 36th and 39th minutes of the game. Earlier, Adiyta Chhetri started the proceedings for the CISF side by sounding the wooden plank in the third minute. Yograj Singh extended the lead in the 15th minute followed by another goal by Chhetri in the 42nd minute. Nithin netted two goals in the 35th and 52nd minutes.

For Royal Air Force, Sam Den pulled off the first goal in the 33rd minute, while Scott Pelry reduced the margin in the 35th minute. Nick Brocklehurt scored the final goal for the side in the 57th minute.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force logged a 4-1 win over Bangladesh Air Force. Ashik Mahmud netted the first goal of the match in the 27th minute to take Bangladesh ahead. However, the hosts improved their game and levelled the scores through Davinder Singh in the 44th minute. In the very next minute, Davinder netted his second goal to make it 2-1. Thereafter, Sukhdev Singh extended the lead further by converting a penalty corner in the 51st minute, while Lovdeep Singh made it 4-1 in the 58th minute.

Indian Oil played a 1-1 draw against Indian Navy. Manpreet helped Indian Oil to claim the lead in the 18th minute, which was levelled by Aakib Rahim in the 42nd minute.

Indian Railway logged a 3-1 win over Indian Army in the last match of the day. Pratap Lakra scored two goals (2nd and 50th minutes), while Suman Beck netted one (32nd minute) for the Railways’ team. Rajant scored the lone consolation goal for Indian Army in the 25th minute.

*Chandigarh XI in semis

Meanwhile, the team of Chandigarh XI reached the semifinals of the championship on the basis of their goal scoring average. In semis, Chandigarh XI will face CISF, while Indian Oil will play against Indian Railways. The semifinals will be played on April 14.

