CITCO hotels set to host food festival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

This Navratri, CITCO is set to host a series of special food festivals at its properties: Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview and Hotel Parkview. The hotels have curated a Navratri thali experience, featuring a spread of traditional Gujarati cuisine.

Guests can indulge in the Navratri thali experience at Hotel Mountview for Rs 400, Hotel Shivalikview for Rs 350, and Hotel Parkview for Rs 265. This includes a wide array of dishes. Some of the dishes featured in the thali include Sabudana Tikki, Sitaphal Sabzi, Samak Rice, Kaju Makhana Curry, and Kachalu Ke Koftey. These authentic Gujarati dishes will transport guests to the vibrant streets of Gujarat with every bite.

To partake in this extravaganza and celebrate Navratri, reserve your table today at Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview, or Hotel Parkview. Don’t miss the opportunity to indulge in the flavours of authentic cuisine, specially curated for this festive season.