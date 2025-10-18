DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / CITCO launches central reservation system

CITCO launches central reservation system

Marks a significant step towards digital transformation and enhanced guest convenience across its hospitality network.

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:35 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The CRS enables centralised management of room bookings.
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has launched its central reservation system (CRS) at Hotel Shivalikview, marking a significant step towards digital transformation and enhanced guest convenience across its hospitality network.

Advertisement

The system was inaugurated by UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad in the presence of Swapnil M Naik, CITCO chairman; Hari Kallikkat, managing director; and Paviter Singh, chief general manager.

Advertisement

The CRS enables centralised management of room bookings for Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview and Hotel Parkview through a single platform. It integrates reservations from CITCO’s website, toll-free number and online travel agencies (OTAs), ensuring real-time updates on room availability, reducing manual errors and improving operational efficiency.

Advertisement

A dedicated CRS centre has been set up at Hotel Shivalikview, equipped with advanced technology and multiple communication lines that allow up

to 30 callers to connect simultaneously.

Advertisement

It will operate from 10 am to 6 pm initially and will gradually transition into a 24x7 service.

Speaking on the occasion, Kallikkat said, “The launch of CRS is a milestone initiative that reflects CITCO’s commitment to modernisation and customer convenience. This system will not only streamline our operations but also make hotel bookings faster, easier and more transparent.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts