CITCO launches central reservation system

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has launched its central reservation system (CRS) at Hotel Shivalikview, marking a significant step towards digital transformation and enhanced guest convenience across its hospitality network.

The system was inaugurated by UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad in the presence of Swapnil M Naik, CITCO chairman; Hari Kallikkat, managing director; and Paviter Singh, chief general manager.

The CRS enables centralised management of room bookings for Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview and Hotel Parkview through a single platform. It integrates reservations from CITCO’s website, toll-free number and online travel agencies (OTAs), ensuring real-time updates on room availability, reducing manual errors and improving operational efficiency.

A dedicated CRS centre has been set up at Hotel Shivalikview, equipped with advanced technology and multiple communication lines that allow up

to 30 callers to connect simultaneously.

It will operate from 10 am to 6 pm initially and will gradually transition into a 24x7 service.

Speaking on the occasion, Kallikkat said, “The launch of CRS is a milestone initiative that reflects CITCO’s commitment to modernisation and customer convenience. This system will not only streamline our operations but also make hotel bookings faster, easier and more transparent.”