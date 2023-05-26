CITCO orders to vacate industrial shed stayed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

A local court has directed Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) not to dispossess AK Enterprises of an industrial shed situated at Mauli Jagran till August 9, the next date of hearing.

The firm approached the court against the order issued by CITCO on May 19, directing it to vacate the premises within seven days.

Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, counsel for the firm, said the company was the successful bidder for the premises under general trade. After the completion of formalities, it was allowed to open a liquor vend there on July 24, 2020, for one year and the tenure was extendable for another year, which continued till March 31. The respondents have not floated any further tender. The request of the petitioner to re-allot the space has been declined.

He said the petitioner had invoked the arbitration clause by issuing a legal notice under Section 21 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. However, the petitioner was issued a notice for vacation of the premises.

The court said it was a fit case for grant of interim protection till next date of hearing.