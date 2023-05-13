CITCO organises Mother’s Day photo contest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

CITCO is hosting a contest that honours mothers or maternal figures on the occasion of Mother’s Day. With the special day around the corner, CITCO, a tourism entity in Chandigarh, has come up with a unique contest “Mother’s Day photo contest” for the citizens of the tricity, wherein a child clicks a photograph with his/her mother on any of the CITCO premises and tags it as #[email protected] Started on May 10, the contest will be open till May 21.

The participants can also dedicate a write up or photos expressing their affection for mothers and top entries would be given gift vouchers sponsored by CITCO every day. The winners will get complimentary food, bakery coupons and a stay in either Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview or Hotel Parkview.