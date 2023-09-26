CITCO to host Tourism Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) is set to host a celebration in honour of World Tourism Day.

Themed “Tourism and Green Investment,” the event is set to welcome guests with saplings, symbolising a commitment to sustainable tourism practices. The celebrations will start from September 27 to 29.

On September 28 and 29, visitors can enjoy a 10% discount on HOHO Bus Bulk Bookings, offering a chance to explore the city’s beauty at the Hotel Shivalikview.