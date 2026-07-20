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Home / Chandigarh / CITCO unions write to PM, seek revised payscales for employees

CITCO unions write to PM, seek revised payscales for employees

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:04 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The CITCO Progressive Workers’ Union and the CITCO Workers’ Union have demanded Central payscales for employees of the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (CITCO) from April 2022.

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In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kashmir Chand, chairman, CITCO Progressive Worker’s Union, stated that employees of the Chandigarh Administration and almost all boards and corporations had been granted the benefit of the revised Central payscales, but CITCO employees continued to be deprived of this legitimate benefit. “This has resulted in substantial financial loss to the employees and has created unjustified discrimination,” he said.

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Chand stated that CITCO employees continued to receive casual leave, earned leave and other service benefits as per the applicable service rules. However, only the revised Central payscales have not been granted, causing continuous financial hardship to the employees, he added.

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He further requested the Prime Minister to direct the Chandigarh Administration to implement the revised payscales for all eligible CITCO employees with effect from April 2022 and release the consequential arrears at the earliest.

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