City AAP chief seeks hike in old-age pension

Chandigarh AAP president Vijaypal Singh on Saturday demanded an increase in the old-age pension. He raised the demand at a meeting of the UT Administrator’s Advisory Council.

The AAP leader said despite repeated discussions, no concrete decision had been taken in this regard. He said in several states, the old-age pension exceeded Rs 3,500 per month, while in Chandigarh, it was Rs 1,000.The leader said earlier an increase of Rs 3,000 was proposed. “However, no progress has been made so far,” he added. Singh said the delay has caused considerable concern among elderly people. “I urge that this matter be addressed on a priority,” Singh said, adding that there was also an urgent need for a comprehensive health scheme for all Chandigarh employees.“Providing proper medical coverage and support will ensure the well-being of employees and their families, especially during times of personal or professional hardship,” Singh added. He also demanded a policy for contractual employees.

Recently, 100 diesel buses were taken off the road by Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, leaving approximately 300 contractual conductors and drivers unemployed after a decade of service.

Currently, there is no alternative arrangement or support policy for these contractual workers.