DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / City AAP chief seeks hike in old-age pension

City AAP chief seeks hike in old-age pension

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Chandigarh AAP president Vijaypal Singh on Saturday demanded an increase in the old-age pension. He raised the demand at a meeting of the UT Administrator’s Advisory Council.

Advertisement

The AAP leader said despite repeated discussions, no concrete decision had been taken in this regard. He said in several states, the old-age pension exceeded Rs 3,500 per month, while in Chandigarh, it was Rs 1,000.The leader said earlier an increase of Rs 3,000 was proposed. “However, no progress has been made so far,” he added. Singh said the delay has caused considerable concern among elderly people. “I urge that this matter be addressed on a priority,” Singh said, adding that there was also an urgent need for a comprehensive health scheme for all Chandigarh employees.“Providing proper medical coverage and support will ensure the well-being of employees and their families, especially during times of personal or professional hardship,” Singh added. He also demanded a policy for contractual employees.

Advertisement

Recently, 100 diesel buses were taken off the road by Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, leaving approximately 300 contractual conductors and drivers unemployed after a decade of service.

Advertisement

Currently, there is no alternative arrangement or support policy for these contractual workers.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts