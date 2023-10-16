City AAP co-incharge meets party leaders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 15

The newly appointed AAP Chandigarh co-incharge, SS Ahluwalia, today had an audience with party leaders.

Senior city-based AAP leaders Pradeep Chhabra, Vikram Dhawan, Prem Garg, Chandra Mukhi Sharma and Vijay Pal and councillors were present in the meeting.

Ahluwalia was all praise for the party as he addressed the gathering. He said, “AAP is a revolutionary party. The sole objective of the party is to provide good health facilities, quality education and employment to the public.”

He also had one-on-one conversations with those present. He assured the gathering that meetings will be held in Chandigarh in the days to come with the goal of further strengthening the party.

Ahluwalia seemed confident that just like the people of Punjab had “wiped out” other parties, Chandigarh residents will also vote out other party leaders. He reiterated, “AAP is fully committed to solving all issues that Chandigarh residents face.”

He appealed to everyone to take part in the blood donation camp being organised in Chandigarh on October 17 to mark Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s birthday.