City academy continue winning streak

Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) continued their winning streak, as they defeated Telangana Sports Club 6-0 in the ongoing All-India Administrator’s Challenge Football Cup at the Sector 46 Sports Complex here today.

Unlike their previous matches, the hosts started slow. Playing their first match at this venue, the side settled for a while before starting their goal spree in the 26th minute. Hip Jyoti posted the opening goal, while Harimax doubled the lead in the 44th minute, as the hosts entered the break with a two–goal lead. In the second-half, the hosts came stronger, as Jyoti netted his second in the 56th minute, while Nong Pok Nganba extended the lead in the 62nd minute.

After claiming four-goal lead, Maheshwar posted last two goals in the 74th minute and 82nd minute to make it 6-0 for the side.

Minerva Football Academy, Mohali, also posted yet another win by defeating AFTA Odisha 6-1. The winning side posted four goals in the first half, as Amarson (32nd) Dibya Pratim (34th), K Yohenba (38th) and Denamoni (42nd) scored a goal each. Just before the half-time whistle, Dennish pulled off one goal for Odisha.

In the second half, the Mohali outfit posed an early goal, as Kamal headed the ball over the goal line in the 47th minute, and Tony posted the final in the 86th minute to maintain an easy win.

CASA Football Academy, Madhya Pradesh, defeated Ambedkar Football Club by a solitary goal. The only goal of the match was scored by Kaustav in the 42nd minute. The side managed to maintain the lead till the final whistle. Punjab Sporting Academy posted a 3-1 win over Rajasthan United Sporting Club. The Punjab lads managed a good show and started with an early goal through Sourav (3rd). In the 15th minute, Subhan doubled the lead to close the first half in the team’s favor.

In the second half, Subhan netted another in the 60th minute, while Pediami pulled off a lone goal for the Rajasthan team in the 75th minute.

Dashmesh Football Academy, Anandpur Sahib, posted a 6-2 win over Narmada Valley Football Club. Ramzaan put the Anandpur Sahib ahead in the 10th minute, while Arpit scored the equaliser in the 22nd minute. As the match progressed, Kuldeep (40th) and Abhinoor (42nd) scored two crucial goals to put Anandpur Sahib ahead before the lemon break.

In the second half, the Anandpur Sahib lads continue to perform well, as Abhinoor (49th) netted his second, followed by Jashandeep (50th) and Ramzaan (51st) scoring more for the side. In the 62nd minute, Lokesh netted one of the Madhya Pradesh team, but the lads couldn’t match the scoreline and faced defeat.