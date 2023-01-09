Mohali airport witnesses 24 pc increase in flyers in 2022-23

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 8

There has been a 24 per cent increase in the number of passengers at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport here this year in comparison to the footfall reported last year.

In year 2022-23, the total footfall at the airport has been recorded around 29.28 lakh in comparison to 23.21 lakh passengers in year 2021-22. This year, the airport has received more than 3 lakh passengers almost every month with the highest count recorded in the month of September when 4,62,105 passengers - the maximum in a month - visited the airport.

After the Covid pandemic, the footfall at the airport has increased at a healthy rate.

Due to the pandemic, footfall at the airport dropped to 13.81-lakh mark in year 2020-21 with only 213 passengers in the month of April and 5,619 in May. According to the data, 29,28,357 passengers visited the airport in 275 days (nine months) of the year, making it an average of 10,648 passengers per day.

According to the winter schedule of the airport, the number of arrivals and departures touched around 80. Two new flights to Goa (Mopa airport) and Indore were scheduled from October 31. The frequency of flights to Leh and Bengaluru has also been increased. As many as 11 flights will arrive from Delhi and five from Mumbai.

SBSI Airport CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said: “We are now connected to 20 cities, including two International destinations Dubai and Sharjah.”

Connected to 20 cities

Shaheed Bhagat Singh International (SBSI) Airport CEO Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said: “We are now connected to 20 cities, including two International destinations Dubai and Sharjah.”

#Mohali