City archer Gurmehar selected for Asia Cup

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Local Archer Gurmehar Kaur Grewal, a student of Army Institute of Law, has been selected to represent the nation in the upcoming Asia Cup. The Indian contingent will participate in the Asia Cup stage 1 at Taiwan from March 13 to 20.

Gurmehar (19) cleared the trials held at Sonepat by claiming top podium position in recurve event.

“I have been training under coach Anurag Kamal at GKM Archery Academy, Sector 39, Chandigarh. My first international tournament Was Asia Cup Stage-3 held at Sharjah in 2022,” said Gurmehar. It is for the third time that Gurmehar has cleared the trials to play for the nation in the Asia Cup.

“I will try my best to win a medal for my country this year. I have always maintained a balance between sports and academics,” said Gurmehar.