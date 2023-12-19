City archers win laurels

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

City archers won medals in the U-17 category at the 67th National School Games in Nadiad (Gujarat).

Daksh Sehrawat claimed a gold, silver and bronze in 60m recurve events, while Harsh Kumar bagged a bronze in 50m compound event. Both archers train under Anurag Kamal at GKM Archery Academy in Sector 39.

#Gujarat