City archers win laurels

Chandigarh, December 18
City archers won medals in the U-17 category at the 67th National School Games in Nadiad (Gujarat).
Daksh Sehrawat claimed a gold, silver and bronze in 60m recurve events, while Harsh Kumar bagged a bronze in 50m compound event. Both archers train under Anurag Kamal at GKM Archery Academy in Sector 39.
