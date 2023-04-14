Chandigarh-based firm celebrates 40 yrs of operations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

Chandigarh-based KDDL Limited, a leading manufacturer of watch dials, watch hands and other high-precision engineering components, celebrated 40 years of operations here today. The programme was attended by members of the company’s present management team and a large number of former employees.

The company started operations in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, in 1983 and was called Kamla Dials and Devices Limited at that time. Since then, it has grown into a supplier of watch components to global brands in Switzerland, Germany and India as well as precision engineering components for medical instruments, renewable energy and electrical vehicles in India, Europe and the USA. It has six manufacturing locations in India, clustered around Chandigarh and Bangalore, and two manufacturing locations in Switzerland.

The company also promoted its subsidiary, Ethos Limited, which has become India’s largest retailer of premium and luxury watches. On the occasion, Yashovardhan Saboo, chairman of the company, thanked the managers and employees of the company.