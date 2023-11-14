City BJP president celebrates Diwali with CRPF men

Chandigarh, November 13
City BJP president Jitendra Malhotra celebrated Diwali by distributing sweets and dry fruits among jawans of the 13th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at their camp in Sector 43 here.
He was welcomed by battalion Commandant Kamal Sisodia.
Malhotra said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had been celebrating the festival of lights every year with Army jawans and officers posted in remote areas of the country.
Senior party leaders Rambir Bhatti, Hukumchand, Narendra Pandey and Ruby Gupta accompanied Malhotra on the occasion.
