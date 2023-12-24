City BJP president meets Modi, party chief Nadda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

The newly appointed city BJP president, Jatinder Pal Malhotra, today met with PM Narendra Modi and national party president JP Nadda on the second day of the national meeting of the party here at the BJP Central Office in New Delhi.

Chandigarh BJP spokesperson Kailash Chand Jain said in a press statement that in the meet organised under the chairmanship of Nadda, former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon was present. BJP Punjab and Chandigarh (Organisation) General Secretary Manthri Srinivasulu too participated in the meeting.

During the meet, Nadda congratulated everyone on the saffron party’s emphatic victory in the recent Assembly polls in three Hindi heartland states. He said that the poll results show that many people are leaning towards the BJP. Jain said the BJP leaders present in the meeting discussed the fast-approaching Lok Sabha elections. All national officials of the party, state presidents, (organisation) general secretaries, in-charges and co-in-charges were present in the meeting.

