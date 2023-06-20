City boxers bag 3rd spot in national championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Defending champions Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) once again stamped their authority by clinching the team championship title during the 6th Youth Men’s National Boxing Championship in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Haryana and Chandigarh claimed second and third position, respectively. SSCB boxers pulled off a stunning show on the last day of the competition as nine of their 11 finalists emerged victorious and took home the gold medal as well as team championship trophy with 85 points, finishing at the top of the table with 13 medals, including two silver and two bronze medals.

Haryana won four gold, two silver and three bronze medals to finish overall second with 54 points, while Chandigarh concluded their campaign with two silver and one bronze to claim 20 points.

Meanwhile, Rishi (48kg) and Aryan (51kg) started the day’s proceedings for Services with identical (5-0) wins over Bihar’s Rahul and Manipur’s Thokchom Singh, respectively, to bag the gold medal. The 54-kg bantamweight final saw an intensely fought bout between Ashish of the SSCB and Jayant Dagar of Sikkim. Both pugilists traded heavy blows on each other in a close encounter that saw the momentum shift every minute.

Ashish outdid his opponent and secured the favour of the judges to win the bout (4-3). The other six gold medal winners for Services were Nikhil (57kg), M Hanthoi (60kg), Ankush (67kg), Preet Malik (71kg), Yogesh (75kg) and Ayran (86kg). Arman (80kg) and Harsh (92kg) were two silver medallists for the SSCB, while Krish Kamboj (63.5kg) and Rythm (92+kg) claimed the bronze medal for Services.

Asian Junior Champion Bharat Joon (92kg), who was representing Haryana, continued his magnificent form and won the final against Harsh of the SSCB by referee stopping the contest (RSC) in the first round. Bharat also won all his previous bouts by RSC. The other three gold medallists from Haryana were - Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Ishan Kataria (80kg) and Lakshay Rathi (92+kg).

SSCB’s Ashish (54kg) was adjudged the best boxer, while Sikkim’s Jayant Dagar (54kg) received the most promising boxer award.