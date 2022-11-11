City boys bounce back against J&K

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

A fine century by middle-order batter Shaswatam helped Chandigarh to bounce back against Jammu & Kashmir during the second day play of the 2nd Balramji Das Tandon Multi Days Cricket Tournament at the GMSS, Sector 26, here.

In reply to the visitor’s first innings total of 268 runs, Chandigarh lads were bundled out for 250 runs. Shaswatam scored 110 off 145 balls, with the help of 16 boundaries and a six. His innings was ably supported by Balraj Singh (44). Shaurya Manhas took five wickets for the bowling side.

In their second innings, the Jammu & Kashmir lads were playing at 80/5 at the draw of stumps. Visiting skipper Dhruv Sharma today smashed a fine century to help his side score 268 runs.

At Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, Raunak Vaghela claimed 4/28 as Delhi bundled out Himachal Pradesh for 127 runs. Earlier in their first innings, Delhi had posted 279 runs. The side, having a lead of 152 runs, scored 95/6 at the end of the second day’s play.

Pranav Pant (44) remained the top scorer for the side. Aman Vij (4/21) was the main wicket taker for the bowling side.