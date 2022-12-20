City boys win roller hockey silver

Chandigarh, December 19
The local boys’ cadet roller hockey team claimed silver in the 60th National Roller Hockey Championships played in Bengaluru. The team won their league matches against Uttar Pradesh (7-0) and Maharashtra (7-1) to enter the quarterfinals. In the final-eight stage, the local team defeated Haryana 5-1, followed by a 3-2 win over Jammu and Kashmir in the semifinal. In the final, the side faced a 1-2 defeat against Punjab. The team played under captain Abhir. The championship was organised by the Karnataka Roller Skating Association, under the aegis of the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI).
