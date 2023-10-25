 Chandigarh comes alive with Dasehra spirit : The Tribune India

Ravana effigies burnt at 25 locations, snarl-ups at crowded venues

An effigy of Ravana set afire at Sector 46 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photos: Vicky



Chandigarh, October 24

Effigies of demon king Ravana went up in flames at 25 locations today.

Some of the towering effigies were as tall as 106 ft at Sector 46 and 70 ft at Sector 34. At other locations, the effigies, although slightly smaller than those of Sectors 46 and 34, still stood tall, with heights exceeding 60 ft. The DGP of Chandigarh graced the event as chief guest at the Sector 46 ground.

Snarl-ups after the Dasehra celebrations in Sector 46.

Visitors were treated to a magnificent display of fireworks at various venues throughout the city, including Ramlila Ground in Sector 27, Dasehra Ground in Sector 29, mosque ground in Phase II of Ram Darbar, near Valmiki Mandir in Sector 24, Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Sector 22, Dhanas, Panjab University, Milk Colony in Dhanas, Sai Baba temple in Khudda Lohara and the market ground in Sector 15.

A boy is all smiles as he takes a selfie with an artiste dressed as Ravana during the celebrations to mark Dasehra at Sector 46 in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

While the celebrations brought immense joy to residents, certain areas of the city, such as the Parade Ground in Sector 17, the Sector 34 ground in front of the gurdwara, the area near the “Shani Mandir” close to the Housing Board traffic lights and the vegetable market ground in Ram Darbar, witnessed massive crowds. People were seen stuck in snarl-ups at these locations after the celebrations.

 The 101-ft effigy of Ravana accidently set on fire before that of Meghnad’s (left).

Rajesh Khanna, who was caught in a snarl-up, said, “I was looking forward to the celebrations, but the traffic jam has turned my excitement into frustration. We need a better planning and traffic management during these events.”

The nearby markets also witnessed parking issues as visitors struggled to find parking spots in the vicinity of the celebration venues.

Director General of Police Praveer Ranjan pays tribute to martyrs on the sidelines of the Dasehra celebrations.

The UT Administration had allowed the use of only green firecrackers from 4 pm to 6 pm on Dasehra. Similarly, only green firecrackers were permitted for use in the effigies.

To efficiently manage the increased traffic flow during the ongoing festive season, the police have installed temporary road dividers at busy market crossings. Long dividers have been placed at the markets in Sectors 18, 19, 22 and 15.

Personnel of the Chandigarh Police hold placards with messages about spreading awareness on cybercrime near the Dasehra venue at Sector 46 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photos: Vicky 

AQI stable

The city has shown a promising trend in air quality this Dasehra. At 7 pm, AQI level at Sector 22 was 128 (moderate), while Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station of Sectors 25 and 53 recorded AQI levels of 93 and 98 (satisfactory), respectively. Use of green crackers did not significantly impact the air quality. Just a day before, AQI level was 143. On Sunday, it was 132 and on Saturday, 135, reflecting that the city managed to keep air quality levels in check during the Dasehra celebrations.

‘Use firecrackers responsibly’

Osheen Kumar (29), a resident of Sector 29, said, “Firecrackers have been a part of my fondest childhood memories. They add to the festive spirit and create a sense of joy and celebration. I believe we can enjoy them responsibly with eco-friendly options.”

Sumit Jood (30), a businessman, said, “During festive days, I often experience throat irritation. The health hazards associated with firecrackers cannot be ignored. It’s high time we reconsidered the use of firecrackers and prioritise the well-being of our loved ones.”

Shivangi (28) of Zirakpur said, “I’ve seen how our pets tremble in fear during bursting of firecrackers. Our festivities shouldn’t come at the cost of their well-being.”

Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, an environmentalist, said, “We have to look at the AQI trend. If it is between excellent and good, then we can use firecrackers. If the air quality drops to ‘poor’, there should be restrictions on their use. Though the use of green firecrackers should always be promoted.”

