City Cong, AAP protest increase in LPG prices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The City Congress and the AAP criticised the hike in the rates of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders.

The Chandigarh Youth Congress protested against the hike in LPG prices by holding a demonstration. They carried LPG cylinders and gas burners in protest, demanding a reduction in the prices.

Carrying a cylinder on his head, Manoj Lubana, president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress, said: “The Modi government is taxing the common man to meet its wasteful and non-priority expenditure.”

Youth Congress leaders Navdeep Singh, Ranjot Singh, Preetraj Kang, Yatin Mehta, Lovely Thakur, Harman Jassar, Nitin and Manjur Khan also carried cylinders to protest the move.

Deepa Dubey, president of the Chandigarh Mahila Congress, alleged that the hike in cost of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 and commercial cylinders by Rs 350 was a proof that the Central Government had failed to check inflation.

Deepa said the rates of water, electricity and sewage cess were being increased in Chandigarh from April. However, the Modi government, city MP Kirron Kher and BJP president Arun Sood were sitting silent.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky in a press statement today said: “The PM came to the power promising to reduce inflation in 100 days, but he miserably failed to reduce the prices.”

While criticising the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party councillor and former leader of Opposition Yogesh Dhingra said the BJP introduces new tax every day. The government was not only to collect taxes, but also provide facilities to people.”