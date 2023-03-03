City Congress to protest against MC on March 6

Chandigarh, March 2
The city unit of the Congress will hold a protest outside the Municipal Corporation building here on March 6 against the water tariff hike, levying of service charge at e-Sampark centres, parking ‘scam’, proposed hike in electricity rates and alleged failure of the BJP-led civic body to resolve various local issues.
The party will hold a protest at the Mani Majra bus stand on March 10 over the Adani row.
On March 13, the Congress activists will hold a protest and march towards the Punjab Raj Bhavan to gherao it over local as well as national issues, including price rise, unemployment, water tariff hike, share-wise transfer of properties, etc.
