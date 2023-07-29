City cops spread cyber awareness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

The Chandigarh police, in a bid to spread cyber awareness among youngsters, organised an orientation programme for students at SD College in Sector 32 today.

As many as 500 students from various colleges and universities had enrolled in the programme as cyber interns. During the event, the participants were enlightened about the latest cyber trends.

Punjabi actor and comic Gurpreet Ghuggi, the brand ambassador of the Cyber Swachhta Mission, exhorted the students to spread the message of cyber hygiene in society.