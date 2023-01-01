City eves grab historic silver

Chandigarh, December 31
Local shuttlers Nimar Kaur Virk and Rijul Saini created a history by winning the doubles (under-17) silver medal at the National Badminton Championship held in Bhubaneswar from December 26 to 30.
In a closely contested final, Nimar and Rijul gave a tough fight to top seed Navya Kandari and PravandhikaR before losing the battle 21-17 12-21 17-21.
Earlier, the pair had registered a comeback 8-21 21-19 21-12 win over Manya Ralhan and Liza Taank, and in their quarterfinal, they had ousted Deepak Raj Aditi and PN Namma BV Vriddhi 21-18 21-13. In semifinal, the local pair outplayed Shikha Auula and Nayanika Reddy Kotha 14-21 21-19 21-15.
“This is for the first time that Chandigarh girls have won a position in a national championship. The Chandigarh Badminton Association will honour these players,” said Surinder Mahajan, secretary, CBA. He also congratulated coaches Bhuwan Sethi, Vivek Sharma and Naresh Kundu for training members of the UT contingent for this national championship.
