U-19 ODI Tourney: Chandigarh eves log 80-run victory over Sikkim

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Chandigarh girls registered an emphatic 80-run win over Sikkim in the ongoing U-19 Women’s ODI Tournament at Indore. Chasing the target of 196 runs, Sikkim batters posted 115 runs in allotted 50 overs.

After winning the toss, Chandigarh skipper Parushi Prabhakar opted to bat first. The side posted 195 runs before getting all out in 48.4 overs. Chandigarh batters had a shaky start as they were reduced to 45/4. Parushi (13), Twinkle Pathak (10), Sarah (5) and Deepti Walia (1) were back to the pavilion. Thereafter, Gulnaz and Navnoor saved the day for the side as they raised a 63-run partnership for the 5th wicket.

Sikkim’s Menuka Gurung accounted for Navnoor (25 off 69 balls, with four boundaries). Taisha (5) also followed the suit, but once again Gulnaz rescued the team by raising a 46-run partnership with Ishana Chadda. The duo took the team’s total to 172, when Gulnaz (55 off 91 balls, with six boundaries) was run out by Akriti. Ishana scored unbeaten 26 runs to help the side achieve 195 runs in 48.4 overs. Manvi and Arshbani could not open their account, while Mehak added four runs to the total.

In reply, a tight bowling spell from Taisha Manchanda (4/20) troubled Sikkim’s innings as the side managed to score 115/9 in 50 overs. Leeze (25 off 53 balls, with four boundaries) and Alisha (14 off 16 balls) were the top scorers for the side. Chandigarh will play their next match against Odisha on December 14.

#Cricket