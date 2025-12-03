City eves log 9-wkt win against Tripura

Chandigarh eves posted a nine-wicket victory over Tripura during the Women’s U-23 T20 Tournament in Jhajjar.

Chasing a modest target of 89, the local team posted 90/1 in 17 overs with the help of Twinkle Pathak (44 off 47 balls, with seven boundaries) and Yashika (24 off 35 balls, with two boundaries). Kashvee Gautam scored 13 runs. Earlier, Tripura posted 88/8 in the allotted 20 overs. Asmita Debnath (21), Ambesh Das (15) and Tanisha Das (14) were the main scorers for the side. Kashvee, Aardhana Bisht, Tarunika, Shivali and Pushpa Bishnoi claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

In Chandigarh, the U-23 team of Delhi registered a 35-run victory over Himachal Pradesh at the Sector 16 stadium. Delhi opted to bat first and posted 138/3 in 20 overs. Skipper Tanisha Singh scored an unbeaten 50, while Vanshika Lila (42) and Deeksha (24) remained the main supporters. In reply, Himachal Pradesh struggled to build momentum and were restricted to 103/8 wherein Kashika Thakur (25) was the top scorer.

Vidarbha defeated Bihar by five wickets. Batting first, Bihar bundled out at 81/9 in 20 overs. Harshita (30) was the main scorer for the side. Arya Abhay Pongde (2/14) and Aayushi Thakre (2/8) shared wickets for the bowling side. Vidarbha chased down the target in 17.3 overs and finished at 83/5. Riddhima Maradwar (21) and Prerna Randive (15) scored for the side.

Madhya Pradesh clinched a comfortable five-wicket win over Chhattisgarh. Batting first, Chhattisgarh posted 88/6 in 20 overs with Sejal Verma scoring 26 and Mahak Narwase 28. In reply, Madhya Pradesh chased the target in 17.4 overs. Ananya Dubey anchored the innings with a composed 36 in support of Mahi Thakur (37).