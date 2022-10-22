Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 21

The Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport (SBSI), Chandigarh, has announced its winter schedule, adding two new flights to Goa (Mopa airport) and Indore from October 31. The frequency of flights to Leh and Bengaluru has been increased. With this, the number of arrivals and departures will touch 94 in the coming days.

The winter schedule comes into force on October 31 and lasts till March 25 next year. As many as 11 flights will arrive from Delhi and five from Mumbai.

SBSI Airport CEO Rakesh Ranjan said: “There may be some minor changes in the coming days but the schedule will remain more or less same.”

With festival and tourist seasons on, the airport is witnessing a heavy rush of visitors and passengers.

According to the winter schedule, the first flight will take off from the airport to Delhi at 6 am, while first one to land will be from Chennai at 6.40 am. Similarly, the last flight to take off from the airport will be to Pune at 9.25 pm, while the last one will touchdown here from Bengaluru at 11.55 pm.

Officials said around 15 per cent weekly increase in passenger traffic had been witnessed over the past one month. With passenger footfall crossing 11,000 on October 1 and 10,000 on October 7, the Chandigarh airport is witnessing bumper traffic this month. Influx of tourists to Punjab and HP and people starting to return home for the festive season have jacked up the footfall. On October 1, the airport received around 11,000 passengers, while on October 7, the footfall was 10,178, with 37 arrivals and 37 departures.

On an average, 7,000 passengers arrive and depart daily from the international airport, but during the festive season, the rush increases.

Footfall gradually increased from 62,439 passengers between October 3 and 9 to 72,138 between October 10 and 16.

