City gets 4.7 mm rain, some relief from searing heat

After rising for the past two days, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Chandigarh dipped slightly in the past 24 hours. Light rain in the morning brought some relief to residents from the searing hot weather conditions in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

While the maximum temperature went down by 2.7 degrees on Friday, the minimum also dipped by 0.8 degree during the past 24 hours after going up by 2.3 notches on Wednesday night.

Chandigarh received 4.7 mm of rainfall today while Panchkula recorded 0.5 mm precipitation. Weathermen have predicted partly cloudy sky with likely thunderstorms and heavy rain in the tricity region till June 26.

A yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph speed at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana was also issued till June 26 with forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places. The weathermen have predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh, the department’s observatory at Sector 39 recorded the maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, while another observatory at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport logged 34.4 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The MeT has predicted gradual downfall in the maximum temperature in tricity till Wednesday.

Monsoon advances

The IMD on Friday reiterated that the monsoon has advanced over Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana with more rain likely to lash the city and the region over next six days beginning Saturday.