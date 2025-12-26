DT
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / City girl Harshika tops Tricity, secures AIR 2 in AILET 2026

City girl Harshika tops Tricity, secures AIR 2 in AILET 2026

She credited her success to sustained classroom-based preparation over two years, with a strong focus on accuracy, discipline and exam temperament

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:33 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Harshika with her family.
City girl, Harshika of Bhavan Vidyalaya, has secured All India Rank 2 in AILET 2026, emerging as the Tricity topper and bringing national recognition to the region, which has also produced top performers in CAT 2025.

Harshika credited her AILET success to sustained classroom-based preparation over two years, with a strong focus on accuracy, discipline and exam temperament. Her All India Rank 2 places her among the top law aspirants in the country.

In the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, Himanshi Jindal, a graduate of DAV College, Patiala, achieved an exceptional 99.99 percentile.

Commenting on the results, Bharat Jain, director at Career Launcher, said the performances reflected a strong grasp of exam requirements, sound conceptual clarity and consistent effort. He added that such outcomes point to a steadily strengthening competitive academic ecosystem in the region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

