City girl wins IIT Mumbai's talent hunt

City girl wins IIT Mumbai’s talent hunt

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:49 AM May 09, 2025 IST
City's 13-year-old Myraa Khattar claimed the overall top position at the IIT Mumbai Under-17 Talent Competition, where her command over twelve international accents distinguished her as a standout participant.

Khattar grabbed the top position for speaking in 12 different foreign accents at the age of 13. Myraa is not only a gifted linguist but also one of India's youngest researchers, a published author, and a national-level yoga champion. In recognition of her multidisciplinary brilliance, Microsoft formally appreciated Myraa.

"I've always believed in myself and in a higher force that guides me. Each day has been a learning experience - full of effort, growth, and gratitude," said Myraa.

