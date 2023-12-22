City girls, boys inline hockey champs

Chandigarh, December 21

Chandigarh skaters showcased exceptional performances in both roller hockey and inline hockey events during the 61st National Skating Championship. The host contingent claimed nine medals, including six gold and one silver, dominating the overall medal tally.

In the inline hockey events, Chandigarh skaters secured three gold medals out of the four at stake. The local team triumphed in the girls’ and boys’ senior, girls’ junior categories and also secured a bronze in the boys’ junior event.

In roller hockey, the city claimed three gold medals out of seven. The girls’ senior and the boys’ junior teams clinched gold, while the boys’ senior secured a bronze medal. Additionally, Chandigarh earned a silver in the men’s masters category.

During the earlier cadet and sub-junior categories held from December 11 to 14, Chandigarh skaters had garnered one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

In the boys’ senior roller hockey, Uttar Pradesh clinched their inaugural national title by defeating Himachal Pradesh 3-2 in the final, while Chandigarh secured the bronze medal.

Continuing their dominance, Jammu & Kashmir claimed the masters’ men category for the fifth consecutive year. — TNS

Results

Roller hockey

Junior boys: 1. Chandigarh, 2. Punjab, 3. Tamil Nadu

Junior girls: 1. Chandigarh, 2. Tamil Nadu, 3. Punjab

Senior boys: 1. Uttar Pradesh 2. Himachal Pradesh, 3. Chandigarh

Senior girls: 1. Chandigarh, 2. Haryana, 3. Punjab

Masters (men): 1. Jammu & Kashmir, 2. Chandigarh, 3. Punjab

Junior Mixed: 1. Haryana, 2. Uttar Pradesh, 3. Tamil Nadu.

Senior Mixed: 1. Haryana, 2. Telangana, 3. Tamil Nadu.

Inline hockey

Junior boys: 1. Punjab, 2. Andhra Pradesh, 3. Chandigarh

Junior girls: 1. Chandigarh 2. Haryana, 3. Punjab

Senior boys: 1. Chandigarh, 2. Haryana, 3. Punjab

Senior girls: 1. Chandigarh, 2. Haryana, 3. Karnataka

#Hockey