City girl's dream run begins

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 11

A decade-old predication by her maternal grandfather proved correct today after 16-year-old Shireen Ahluwalia surpasses the qualifying mark for the Youth Asian Championship.

In the ongoing 18th National Youth Athletics Championship at Udupi (Karnataka), Shireen clocked 56.58 seconds to claim fourth position in the women’s 400m run. The wretchedness for not finishing among top three was soon over after she got to know about surpassing the qualifying time, which was 57.36 seconds, to ensure a berth for the upcoming Youth Asian Championship to be held in Uzbekistan next month.

Shireen, a student of Strawberry Fields School, Sector 26, here, and a resident of Chandigarh, had no family background in any sports, except his maternal grandfather who was a sports journalist.

“He would often tell... you (Shireen) have an athlete’s physique... try becoming one sometime in future,” said elated Shireen, who trains under UT Sports Department athletics coach Maninder Singh Hira.

The budding athlete will now attend a training camp under the banner of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) before confirming her event in the Youth Asian Championship. “First of all, I will undergo a training camp and the national federation will decide on how many number of athletes will represent the country,” she said.

When asked about how she developed interest in the sport, she said: “There was no specific interest. I remembered my maternal grandfather’s words and starting participating in inter-school championships. Slowly, I started taking my training seriously and now it’s been nearly three years, I am into this sport. So far, I have played inter-school, inter-state and Khelo India Games. I participate in 200m and 400m sprint events.”

Struggle behind her success

The youngster didn’t even hesitate to share about the struggle behind her success. “In the absence of a synthetic track, I have to practice in Panchkula. I would attend speed session in Panchkula and other sessions at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. Since the Sector 7 stadium is under renovation, we have to wait for a synthetic track. Also, there’s no specific gym in the stadium, which is again a drawback. In modern times, every player should have access to some facility,” said Shireen.

Meanwhile, as many as five athletes surpassed the qualifying timing for the Youth Asian event in the ongoing national. “The national federation will take a final call now. In the past, athletes beating qualifying time had represented the nation in different categories (individual and team relays). She will now undergo a training camp and after that her status in the Indian team will be cleared,” said Hira.