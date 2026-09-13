City golfer Ajeetesh comes home with runners-up trophy

Despite leading in three rounds, Chandigarh’s Ajeetesh Sandhu failed to clear the last hurdle as Kolkata’s Viraj Madappa overturned a three-shot deficit with a bogey-free 8-under 64 to win the Chennai Open by one stroke, at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course.

The 28-year-old Kolkata golfer (72-67-63-64), who began the final round three shots behind overnight leader Sandhu, made eight birdies to finish at 22-under 266 and secure his fourth professional title. Sandhu (65-66-68-68), a five-time DP World PGTI winner, closed with a 4-under 68 comprising five birdies and a bogey. However, it was not enough to protect his overnight advantage as he finished runner-up at 21-under 267.

Advertisement

Sandhu earned Rs 10 lakh and climbed from 21st to 15th on the Order of Merit, with season earnings of Rs 33,47,375. Noida’s Amardeep Malik (67-68-69-67) made seven birdies and two bogeys in a 5-under 67 to finish third at 17-under 271. Malik moved from 19th to 14th in the season standings, taking his earnings to Rs 33,75,548.

Advertisement

Delhi’s Rashid Khan (66-68-72-66) fired a closing 6-under 66, featuring seven birdies and one bogey, to claim fourth place at 16-under 272. Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (69-70-67-67), the 2024 DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion, finished fifth at 15-under 273. — TNS