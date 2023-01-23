City golfer Bobby bags overall title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 22

Chandigarh’s Sandeep Sandhu (Bobby) won the overall title of the AVT Champion’s Tour at Oxford Golf Resort, Pune. He clinched the overall title with rounds of 73-71 (144) with cricketer-turned-golfer Kapil Dev finishing second, six shots behind Sandhu. He started the final day one shot ahead of Dev, but conceded a shot on the first two holes itself to fall a shot behind Dev.

Subsequently steadying his game and playing consistent golf, Sandhu took two shots lead by the turn on the 9th hole. He further consolidated his position by making birdies on the 10th and 13th hole to take a comfortable lead.

AVT Champions Tour is open to amateur golfers of 50+ years. Best senior players in the country compete regularly on the AVT Champions Tour. Other illustrious players in the field for this edition included former Asian Games gold medallists Lakshman Singh and Rishi Narain, former All-India Senior’s Champions Gangesh Khaitan, Sanjay Kolhatkar & Vijay Kumar, besides accomplished amateurs such as Gaurav Ghosh, Ashit Luthra, Kim Atwal and Jaspreet Bakshi. The final event in the series will be played from March 13 to 15 at Chandigarh Golf Club.