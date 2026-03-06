DT
City golfer Harjai stays atop ladder at amateur tourney

City golfer Harjai stays atop ladder at amateur tourney

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:48 AM Mar 06, 2026 IST
City golfer Harjai Milkha Singh maintained lead after the third round of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Northern India Amateur Golf Championship, at the Panchkula Golf Club.

The overnight leader after the second round, Harjai (73-66-69) shot a 3-under 69 in the third round after a stunning 6-under 66 in the second round.

At a three-day total score of 8-under 208, Harjai maintained his lead after the third round.

Bengal’s Anshul Mishra jumped to second position. Anshul (72-70-71) had a difficult third round, in which he shot a 1-under 71 in the third round, after a 2-under 70 in the second round, and at a three-day total score of 3-under 213, lay second, chasing Harjai.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh golfer Vinamra Anand (73-74-67) shot a 5-under 67 in the third round, his personal best of the tournament till now, and the top score for the day, after a difficult opening round and second round, in which he shot a 1-over 73 and 2-over 74.

At a three-day score of 2-under 214, Vinamra made his move on the moving day by rising on the leaderboard and currently lay third after the third round.

Gurmanjit Singh Dhillon (69-71-78) lay fourth currently at a three-day total score of 218.

