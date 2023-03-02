City golfer Yuvraj tied 45th

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

Ahmedabad-based Anshul Patel, playing at his home course, along with Patna’s Aman Raj, fired opening rounds of 6-under 66 to emerge the joint first round leaders during the Rs 1-crore Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2023 being played at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad.

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (74) was tied 45th. Rookie Makoto Iwasaki (68) of Japan was one shot behind the leaders at third place. Patel, who began the year with a top-10 at the qualifying school to regain his PGTI card, was off to a cracking start in his home town as he picked up five shots on the back-nine making two long conversions and landing his approach within four feet for an eagle on the par-5 14th.

Anshul (27) then hit it out of bounds on the third that resulted in a double bogey for him. Patel made up for the error on the third by adding three more birdies to his card.

“It was one of those days where I felt I could’ve shot anything. I started off really well and had a feeling I could go low after being five-under through the first seven holes,” said Patel.

Raj, a winner on the PGTI, had early jitters with bogeys on the second and third holes. Aman then rallied with eight birdies, including three on the last three holes. He made five conversions from a range of 10 to 15 feet.

“Things were working for me today. Putts were falling. I just decided to stay calm and patient and was going with the flow and not really thinking much. Planning and course management are keys here,” said Raj.

Varun Parikh, another local professional, was tied ninth at 70 along with Khalin Joshi. Among prominent names, Viraj Madappa (73) was tied 33rd, and Udayan Mane (76) was tied 72nd.