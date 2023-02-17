City judokas bag rich haul of medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

Local judokas bagged a rich haul of medals on the concluding day of the 2nd Khelo India National Women’s League/Ranking Judo Tournament at Bhopal. A total of 10 girls participated in this championship and nine won medals.

Navroop won double bronze medal - one in cadet and another in senior category. The local contingent won three gold, one silver and five bronze medals. In the girls’ sub-junior event, Divanshi Miglani won +57kg gold, while Charanjot Kaur won -40kg silver. Mili Gunjiyal claimed fifth position in the -57kg category.

In the girl’s cadet event, Sapna won -40kg gold, Aarti bagged -40kg bronze and Navroop bagged -52kg bronze. In the girls’ junior event, Ishroop Narang claimed -78kg gold, Saniya Rai bagged -63kg bronze and Mehak Singh claimed fifth position in the -52kg category.

In the women’s senior event, Kamini Yadav (-48kg) and Navroop (-52kg) claimed a bronze medal each.