City lad Ajeetesh extends lead to 3 shots at Chennai Open

Local lad Ajeetesh Sandhu continued to dominate the Chennai Open, shooting a bogey-free four-under 68 to extend his lead to three shots at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course on Saturday.

The Chandigarh golfer (65-66-68), who began the day with a two-stroke advantage, posted an error-free round featuring four birdies to move to 17-under 199 heading into the final round.

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Kolkata’s Viraj Madappa (72-67-63) fired the day’s lowest score, a nine-under 63, to climb nine places from tied 11th to second at 14-under 202. The 28-year-old, a two-time DP World PGTI winner and former Asian Tour champion, carded an eagle on the par-four sixth, eight birdies and a lone bogey.

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Overnight second-placed Stepan Danek (65-68-70) of the Czech Republic slipped to third at 13-under 203. His two-under 70 featured an eagle on the par-five 18th, three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

Another Chandigarh golfer, Jairaj Singh Sandhu (66-71-67), climbed from tied seventh to a share of fourth at 12-under 204 alongside Noida’s Amardeep Malik (67-68-69).

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Sandhu, a five-time DP World PGTI winner and former Asian Tour champion, was pleased to negotiate the added pressure of leading without dropping a shot.

“It was a solid round,” Sandhu said. “The feeling is naturally a little different when you begin the day in the lead, so you have to account for that pressure. Overall, I played well. There were a couple of missed opportunities, but that is part of golf.”

Birdies on the ninth and 10th helped Sandhu build momentum after a steady start.

Despite holding a three-stroke advantage, Sandhu expects a strong final-round challenge on a course offering several birdie opportunities.

Current Race to DP World India Championship leader Saptak Talwar (67-68-73) slipped from tied fourth to tied 14th at eight-under 208.

Defending champion N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka followed rounds of 69 and 70 with a third-round 72 to reach five-under 211 and share 23rd place.

The Race to DP World India Championship crowns the DP World PGTI’s No. 1 player and determines the top 24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship.