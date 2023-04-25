City lad Karandeep's Asian Games test starts today

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 24

Having qualified to feature in the full Asian Tour at the age of 23, local golfer Karandeep Kochhar is eying a big leap in the Asian Games trials, starting from tomorrow at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

A total of 53 golfers, 28 men and 25 women, have been invited for the trials, of whom one male and two female golfers will qualify to play in the Indian team from September 28 to October 1 at West Lake Golf Course in Hangzhou, China.

Anirban Lahiri and Panchkula’s Shubhankar Sharma have been exempted from the trials, which means only two slots are available for getting Asian Games berth reserved from Kolkata.

“I am hoping to play at the best of my strength here,” said Kochhar, who will be competing against five time winner on the PGTI and Chandigarh Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and others Asian Games medallists Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Rashid Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about having a full Asian Tour in his kitty, the youngster revealed about playing in 42nd GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship from May 4. A full Asian Tour comprises 26 championships. Last year, Kochhar featured in 10 events. This year, he has played in Thailand, Hong Kong and Vietnam and notably made the cut in all events.

“I am very excited to participate in the 42nd GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship in Korea. Having a full Asian Tour is always a great opportunity to learn and improve. The past three events of the Asian Tours were good, but I am expecting a better result in future events, especially in Korea,” added Kochhar, who finished among the top 60 golfers as per Asian rankings to get this full card.

The Chandigarh youngster has four PGTI events, including the first that he won as an amateur, to his kitty. He has won PGTI Players Championship presented by Tollygunge Club 2016 (as an amateur), TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship by Chandigarh Golf Club 2020, Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational by TAKE 2020 and Gujarat Open Golf Championship 2022.

He won the Gujarat Open Golf Championship and achieved six top 10 finish during the season, including a runner-up finish at the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational to climb up to 5th position on the PGTI’s money list in 2022.